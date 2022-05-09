NewsLocalTrial of former Bishop of Kition for assault against minor begins

Trial of former Bishop of Kition for assault against minor begins

The trial of former Bishop of Kition Chrysostomos accused of indecent assault against a woman who at the time was a minor, began today before the Larnaca District Court.

Initially, the lawyer of the bishop said his client reserves of right of raising an issue of the right for a fair trial within a reasonable time, since 41 years have passed since the alleged offence. As he noted, important witnesses for the case have died while other testimonies have been lost.

According to the case in November 1981, the cleric is accused of indecently assaulting a girl who was 16 at the time.

By gavriella
Previous articleU.S. first lady Jill Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine
Next articleNo guarantees that Covid Omicron subvariants will not come to Cyprus

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros