Trial of former Bishop of Kition for assault against minor begins

The trial of former Bishop of Kition Chrysostomos accused of indecent assault against a woman who at the time was a minor, began today before the Larnaca District Court.

Initially, the lawyer of the bishop said his client reserves of right of raising an issue of the right for a fair trial within a reasonable time, since 41 years have passed since the alleged offence. As he noted, important witnesses for the case have died while other testimonies have been lost.

According to the case in November 1981, the cleric is accused of indecently assaulting a girl who was 16 at the time.