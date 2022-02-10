Trial of Briton in wife’s ‘mercy killing’ begins before Paphos Assize Court

The trial of a 74-year-old British man who said he killed his wife to spare her the suffering caused by leukemia begins on Thursday before Paphos Assize Court.

The man had confessed to killing his wife, 75, on December 22 in their home in Tremithousa, Paphos.

He was transferred to Athalassa hospital for the mentally ill at the recommendation of a psychiatrist but was released shortly.

The man confessed he had suffocated the woman by blocking her mouth and nose with his hands while she was sitting in an armchair. After that, he had tried to take his own life by consuming pills.

Police were alerted by Interpol after he had sent a message to a family member abroad saying he had killed his wife because she was suffering from an illness and that he would also end his own life.

When officers went to the house of the couple, they found the woman dead in an armchair and the man lying next to her.