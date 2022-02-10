NewsLocalTrial of Briton in wife's 'mercy killing' begins before Paphos Assize Court

Trial of Briton in wife’s ‘mercy killing’ begins before Paphos Assize Court

Court
Court

The trial of a 74-year-old British man who said he killed his wife to spare her the suffering caused by leukemia begins on Thursday before Paphos Assize Court.

The man had confessed to killing his wife, 75, on December 22 in their home in Tremithousa, Paphos.

He was transferred to Athalassa hospital for the mentally ill at the recommendation of a psychiatrist but was released shortly.

The man confessed he had suffocated the woman by blocking her mouth and nose with his hands while she was sitting in an armchair. After that, he had tried to take his own life by consuming pills.

Police were alerted by Interpol after he had sent a message to a family member abroad saying he had killed his wife because she was suffering from an illness and that he would also end his own life.

When officers went to the house of the couple, they found the woman dead in an armchair and the man lying next to her.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleEight businesses, 13 citizens fined in 24 hours for Covid measures breach
Next articleGreece’s fledgling tech scene starts to take off

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros