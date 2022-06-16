Trial of British man who killed his terminally ill wife in September

The trial of the 74-year-old British man, permanent resident of Cyprus, who is accused of murdering his wife in Paphos has been today postponed for 19 September. The trial is of great interest in Britain and the Court today was full of British media.

The accused appeared calm and speaking to British media said he spends most of his time reading in prison and speaking with his daughter in Britain.

The 74-year-old has confessed of killing his wife at their home, citing her own wish to die due to the problems of a terminally illness. The man had then tried to commit suicide by the timely intervention of the police prevented that.