Tremendous increase of calls to helpline 1480

Helpline 1480 aims to ensure that all users receive expert advice and support in real time regarding issues about the use of digital technologies and the internet, for example cyberbullying, excessive use of the internet, fake profiles, account violations and so forth.

The Pedagogical Institute, as coordinator of the Cyprus Safer Internet Center (https://www.cybersafety.cy) and of the Helpline 1480, provided some statistic information regarding the period 1 October 2020 until 31 December 2020.

During that period 684 people called the Hotline 1480, marking a 140% increase compared to the same period last year, when only 285 people called the line. The increased number is still due to the COVID-19 pandemic, since people were calling to get information about the restrictive measures and the allowances of the Labor Ministry.

Other people called to report cyberbullying (26.42%), electronic crime (24.80%), and issues regarding distance learning (14.23%)

(philenews)