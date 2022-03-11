NewsLocalTrees uprooted in Paphos district due to strong winds

Trees uprooted in Paphos district due to strong winds

Trees have fallen in three areas of coastal Paphos because of the extremely strong winds blowing overnight, authorities said early on Friday.

Fire Brigade officers have intervened and removed the fallen branches which could be very hazardous to traffic.

The first fall of a cypress tree took place on Athens Avenue just outside the premises of the town’s Fire Service.

Two more cypress trees fell on a road between the district’s Yeroskipou and Koloni areas.

The trees did hit the cables of the Electricity Authority but thank god these were not cut off.

In addition, a tree was uprooted in the village of Kannaviou and fell in the middle of the road there which drivers can now go through.

 

By Annie Charalambous
