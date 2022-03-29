Trees cut due to upgrading of central Paphos road

Despite reaction recorded for some time now in Paphos and a protest march that was organized last Saturday, the huge trees along Griva Digeni Street have been cut in order to widen the main road.

Organizations are denouncing state services, the Paphos Municipality and the Public Works Department that they have sacrificed an important part of the city’s green space offering so much to the area.

Relevant officials asked to reply to the accusations said that the cutting of the trees was a one-way street since despite efforts, it was made clear by CYTA, EAC, and Water Board that their cable could only be placed underground and the only way to do that was to cut the trees in the specific avenue.