Tree planting ceremony on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Republic of India

Celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of India, “Hope For Children” CRC Policy Center held a tree planting ceremony at “Children`s Home” in Nicosia, on Thursday.

The ceremony, according to a press release sent by Hope for Children, was attended by the President of the House of Representatives Annita Dimitriou, High Commissioner of India to Cyprus Madhumita Hazarika Bhagat and the Director-General of the Organization Joseph Borghese.

The President of the House of Representatives Annita Dimitriou said that Cyprus and India maintain historical bonds of friendship and cooperation. She also said that the tree planting reminds us of our responsibility towards our planet.

The High Commissioner said that India`s 75th anniversary celebrations remind us of our glorious past and the bright future adding that we are here because we support the humanitarian work of Hope For Children and it is our great pleasure to contribute to a better future for children.

Borghese said that the continuous support of Hope For Children professionals to every child in need, is part of its multifaceted work for the healthy development of children.

At the end of the event, the High Commissioner of India visited the shelter for unaccompanied children of Hope For Children in Nicosia “Home For Hope”, where a film related to the 75th anniversary of the Republic of India was screened to the children accommodated there.