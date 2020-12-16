News Local Treated covid-19 patients fall victims of social bullying

Treated covid-19 patients fall victims of social bullying

One out of three pupils a victim of school bullying

Numerous children as well as adults in Cyprus have said they became victims of social bullying after their coronavirus treatment, according to Philenews.

The daily also said the Health Ministry and health professionals receive complaints on a daily basis from treated covid patients whom society seems to ostracise.

There are cases where employees were asked not to return to their duties even after their treatment and green light was granted by health authorities.

And students who were bullied both in and out of class because they had been tested positive.

At the same time, citizens have forbidden friends, acquaintances or relatives who tested positive to “declare” them as contacts.

Others have warned personal physicians that if they register them in the platform of covid contacts and get obligated to quarantine themselves, they will then remove themselves from his list. And they will add themselves on a different doctor’s list.

This warning intensified in recent weeks after the introduction of rapid diagnostic tests in the private sector, Philenews also said.

By Annie Charalambous
