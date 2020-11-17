Travels of Cyprus’ residents down by 86.2% in October

A total number of 17,295 residents of Cyprus returned from a trip abroad in October 2020, compared to 124.923 in the corresponding month last year, recording a decrease of 86.2%.

According to data released Tuesday by the Statistical Service of Cyprus, the main countries from which the residents of Cyprus returned in October 2020, were Greece, the United Kingdom, Germany and Russia. As compared to October 2019, the returns of residents from Greece decreased by 83.3%, returns from the United Kingdom decreased by 75.8%, from Germany by 77.0% and from Russia by 91.1%.

According to the Statistical Service, the statistics for October 2020 were obtained from processing of the data of the electronic platform “Cyprus Flight Pass”. Due to issues that arose from the self-declared information provided by the passengers, it was not possible to provide a more extensive analysis.

(CNA)