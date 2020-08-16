Travellers to Estonia from Cyprus now have to be quarantined

Travellers from Cyprus, Denmark and Greece must now spend 14-days in quarantine after arriving in Estonia from Monday, August 17.

This is what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday, adding that with the addition of these three counties the total number of those on the mandatory quarantine list stands at 23.

A country is added to the quarantine list if the reported rate of coronavirus is more than 16 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the preceding 14 days.

On the other hand, it is removed from the list if the reported number dips below that.