News Local Trap-Neuter-Return training by Cat P.A.W.S and Strovolos Municipality

Trap-Neuter-Return training by Cat P.A.W.S and Strovolos Municipality

The Cat Protection and Welfare Society (CAT P.A.W.S) and Strovolos Municipality invite the public to participate in a training session for the correct and safe trapping of stray cats with the aim of neutering and their subsequent release back to the original location (Trap-Neuter-Return or TNR).

The event, that will take place on July 8, 2020 at 18:00, at the foyer of Strovolos Municipality, is being held in the framework of the municipality’s stray cat neutering campaign with the support of the state’s Veterinary Services.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the municipality invited anyone who wants to help the strays and support the work of CAT P.A.W.S volunteers to declare their interest to participate in the training no later than 15:00 on Monday, July 6, 2020 by sending an email to [email protected] as there will be a limit on the number of participants due to Coronavirus measures.

For more information: 22470590

By Josephine Koumettou
