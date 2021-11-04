«Transverse Orientation» – Nicosia International Festival 2021 at the Municipal Theatre

“Transverse orientation: to maintain a constant angle to a distant light source for orientation”. The second world co-production of the Onassis Stegi and the genius, international Greek choreographer orients us towards a source of light, giving us the impetus to balance so as not to get lost. Dimitris Papaioannou’s new work is coming to the Nicosia International Festival for its panhellenic premiere, after a successful series of performances in Prague, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Paris, and London.

Reduced tickets available for: students, soldiers, pensioners, large families, actors by presenting relevant ID.

18+

Conceived, visualized & directed by: Dimitris Papaioannou

With: Damiano Ottavio Bigi, Šuka Horn, Jan Möllmer, Breanna O’mara, Tina Papanikolaou, Łukasz Przytarski, Christos Strinopoulos, Michalis Theophanous

Co-produced by: Festival d’Avignon (Avignon), Biennale de la Danse de Lyon 2021 (Lyon), Dance Umbrella / Sadler’s Wells Theatre (London), Fondazione Campania dei Festival – Napoli Teatro festival Italia (Naples), Grec Festival de Barcelona (Barcelona), Holland Festival (Amsterdam), Luminato (Toronto) / to Live (Toronto), New Vision Arts Festival (Hong Kong), Ruhrfestspiele Recklinghausen (Recklinghausen), Saitama Arts Theatre / Rohm Theatre kyoto (Kyoto), Stanford live / Stanford University (Stanford), Teatro Municipal do Porto (Porto), Théâtre de la Ville – Paris / Théâtre du Châtelet (Paris), Ucla’s center for the art of performance (Los Angeles).

With the support of: Festival Aperto (Reggio Emilia), Festival de Otoño de la Comunidad de Madrid, (Madrid), Hellerau – European Centre for the Arts (Dresden), National Arts Centre (Ottawa), New Baltic Dance Festival (Vilnius), One Dance Week Festival (Plovdiv), P.P. Culture Enterprises ltd (Tel Aviv), Tanec Praha International Dance Festival (Praha), Teatro Della Pergola – Firenze (Florence), Torinodanza Festival / Teatro stabile di Torino – Teatro Nazionale (Torino).

Attendance at the Event is at 75% of capacity with one of the following certificates:

1. For people over the age of 18, entry is allowed with a certificate of a completed vaccination scheme against covid-19 or certificate of release from Covid-19 disease within the last six months or negative PCR test with a validity of 72 hours.

2. For people between the ages of 12-17, negative Rapid or PCR test with a validity of 72 hours.

3. No Certificate needed for children under the age of 12.

When 4/11- 6/11 at 8.30 pm; 7/11 at 5pm

Where Nicosia Municipal Theatre

