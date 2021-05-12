NewsLocalTransport Ministry to take measures to protect motorcyclists

Transport Ministry to take measures to protect motorcyclists

Due to the large number of motorcycle accidents both this year but also during the past five years, the Road Safety Unit of the Ministry of Transport convened today to make immediate decisions.

According to Transport Minister Giannis Karousos, the following points are being examined:

  • Partial subsidy of motorcyclists’ protective gear
  • All motorcyclists must be obliged to have their lights on even during the day
  • All road point where motorcycle accidents have taken place must be inspected and measures must be taken to fix them.
  • Vehicle driver must be taught to be more careful of motorcyclists.

According to Mr. Karousos, most death of motorcyclists were due either to speeding or because a vehicle got in the way or because the motorcyclist did not have a helmet.

