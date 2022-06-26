Transport Ministry on photos with bus with technical issues

The Transport Ministry issued an announcement regarding everything that has come to light in relation with an intercity Nicosia-Limassol bus which had a technical failure. The incident was revealed through a posting of a user on the Facebook.

According to the announcement, as soon as Transport Minister Giannis Karousos learned about the bus, he gave instructions so that the specific bus, as well as all the buses of the same company, would undergo a technical check at the Road Transport Department to ascertain whether they are technically suitable to be on the streets otherwise to proceed with the necessary actions to withdraw them and attribute responsibilities to all people in charge.

The Transportation Minister requested an investigation as soon as possible into the incident and apologized to the public for any hardship they has suffered.