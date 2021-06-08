NewsLocalTransport Minister says we have to maintain our vehicles in prime condition

Transport Minister says we have to maintain our vehicles in prime condition

During a news conference today, Transport Minister Giannis Karousos said that the condition of our vehicles constitutes an important part of road security and every driver has to maintain his vehicle in excellent condition both for the safety of himself but also for the safety of his family and of the other drivers.

The minister was speaking during the presentation of the results of the activity “Friendly Road Safety Checks before summer,” organized by the Council of Road Safety, the Department of Road Transport, the Bank of Cyprus, and the Road Safety Union of Reaction Organization, with the support of the members of SupportCY.

By gavriella
