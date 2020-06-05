News Local Transport Μinister calls for restoration of air connectivity

Transport Μinister calls for restoration of air connectivity

 

Cyprus, as an island, depends on air transport both for connectivity with the outside world and its economic development  and for this reason, efforts to restore its air connectivity should be intensified as they directly affect the tourist industry and the economy in general, Transport Minister, Yiannis Karousos told an informal video conference of EU Transport Ministers.

At their third informal video conference held on Thursday, EU transport Ministers discussed a sustainable and digital recovery of the transport sector after the COVID-19 outbreak, an official press release said.

The meeting was chaired by Oleg Butković, Croatian Minister for the Sea, Transport and Infrastructure. The Commission was represented by Commissioner Adina Vălean.

In the discussion, Ministers were invited to reflect on initiatives and investments which are the most urgent for a sustainable and digital recovery and which can make the sector more resilient, and the best short to medium-term and long-term tools to meet these objectives.

In the discussion, ministers reaffirmed the importance of a coordinated approach both in introducing measures to stop the spread of the virus and applying the exit strategy, and in securing the recovery.

They welcomed the tourism and transport package presented by the Commission in May, which includes useful guidelines for the transport sector. Ministers stressed the need for harmonised health protocols to ensure cross-border services.

Ministers confirmed the need for global outreach with a view to resolving crew change issues so that both EU and third-country seafarers can safely return home or embark on new voyages both in EU and non-EU ports.

In the video conference, Karousos underlined that in the context of the revised multiannual financial framework (MFF) and the recovery plan, factors such as the connectivity of Member States should be taken into account, in addition to sustainability and digitization, adding that the Commission should re-examine the possibility of providing targeted subsidies through the Public Service Obligation (PSO), so as to ensure minimum connectivity throughout the Union and in particular in the Member States, which rely solely on air transport and have no alternative to air transport.

Regarding the maritime sector, Karousos welcomed the guidelines of the Commission which aim at protecting the health, repatriation and travel regulations of seafarers.

He said Cyprus is facilitating the change of crews with the introduction of special provisions and has helped repatriate many seafarers who belong to companies from throughout the world.

As regards the implementation of environmentally friendly practices in the field of shipping,  Karousos welcomed the continuation of cooperation between the EU and the International Maritime Organization, to achieve the global climate targets.

He urged the Commission to continue working on plans in such a way that will allow the economy to recover, including the digital transformation of the shipping sector, investment in alternative fuel plants, automation of port processes, and the promotion of sustainable fuels.

Regarding road transport and taking into account the loss of capacity of public transport, due to the measures taken to handle the COVID-19 pandemic, Karousos said that this sector should be supported to enable it increase the frequency of routes they run.
He also called for more projects that involve the construction of pavements and bicycle paths.

In view of the opening of EU member borders and efforts to stop the recurrence of COVID-19, Karousos also pointed out the need to create a platform which will indicate the epidemiological data of each member state.

(CNA)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous article15 year old caught behind wheel, in possession of laughing gas
Next articleCBC measures gave economy time to tackle crisis, Governor says

Top Stories

Local

Guidelines for operation of libraries

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Guidelines have been issued for libraries which are reopening following closure under measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The guidelines are based on the...
Read more
World

EU sets up financial crime unit as pandemic poses new risks

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The European Union on Friday set up a unit of investigators to tackle an expected surge in finanial crime in the economic downturn triggered...
Read more
Coronavirus

Higher risk of serious Covid-19 infection for A+ blood type, new study finds

Josephine Koumettou -
People with A+ blood type are at increased risk compared to other blood types for respiratory failure and death due to a severe Covid-19...
Read more
Local

BirdLife Cyprus invites pubic to join swallow monitoring programme

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  BirdLife Cyprus is inviting the public to help their programme to record the island's swallow population. In a post on Facebook, the NGO asked members...
Read more
World

Article that found risks in hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19 retracted

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  An influential medical journal article that found hydroxychloroquine increased the risk of death in COVID-19 patients was retracted on Thursday, adding to controversy around...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Guidelines for operation of libraries

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Guidelines have been issued for libraries which are reopening following closure under measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The guidelines are based on the...
Read more
Local

BirdLife Cyprus invites pubic to join swallow monitoring programme

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  BirdLife Cyprus is inviting the public to help their programme to record the island's swallow population. In a post on Facebook, the NGO asked members...
Read more
Local

15 year old caught behind wheel, in possession of laughing gas

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A 15 year old was caught behind the wheel near Xylophagou yesterday evening and in his car police found laughing gas and offensive weapons,...
Read more
Local

Cyprus to host IDAHOT 2021, says President’s Adviser

Josephine Koumettou -
Cyprus will be hosting the IDAHOT Forum in May 2021, President's Adviser on multiculturalism and diversity Costas Gavrielides said on Thursday. In an announcement on...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros