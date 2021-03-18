News Local Transplant patients demand to have choice about COVID-19 vaccine

Transplant patients demand to have choice about COVID-19 vaccine

In a letter to Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou, through their lawyer, journalist Stavros Kypranou and other Cypriot transplant patients are officially asking to have a choice regarding the COVID-19 vaccine they will have.

As Kyprianou, who is a transplant patient, explained, while the vaccination program that covers citizens on the basis of their age, gives them the right to choose the vaccine they want through the vaccination center where they will make an appointment, in the case of patients there is no option. You are simply told that if you do not accept to have the vaccine they have chosen for you, you will lose your turn.

Kyprianou noted that patients in Cyprus must be faced equally with the rest of the citizens.

The Cyprus Federation of Associations of Patients seems to share this view and has also issued an announcement along the same lines.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleAuditing Office releases report on PEP’ loans
Next articleOrganized parents give deadline to government until tomorrow

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Health Ministry seeking beds in private sector

gavriella -
Despite the fact that so far the indications regarding the number of beds in the Intensive Care Units of public hospitals is good, the...
Read more
Local

Clocks spring forward Sunday 28 March

gavriella -
The Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry announced that Daylight Saving Time for 2021 will go into effect on Sunday 28 March, at 03:00...
Read more
Local

Animal Party Cyprus: Charges for people treating animals badly

gavriella -
The Animal Party Cyprus is asking the relevant Minister and more generally the government to proceed with the necessary legislative settlements for the immediate...
Read more
Local

Nine drivers tested positive to narcotest in one week

gavriella -
Nine drivers have been caught driving under the influence of drugs during the period from 10 March until today. The drivers’ ages ranged from...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros