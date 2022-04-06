Trained dogs in the battle against poisons (video)

Following 18 months of intensive training in Greece, Sofie and Dixie Border Collie dogs have returned to Cyprus and will be used to face the illegal use of poisoned baits in the country side.



According to a relevant announcement, the practice of using poisoned baits is threatening the wildlife of Cypriot countryside and constitutes the main threat for species facing extinction. The teams consisting of one dog and its hander have been used successfully in many European countries and have contributed effectively in dealing with the problem.