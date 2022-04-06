NewsLocalTrained dogs in the battle against poisons (video)

Trained dogs in the battle against poisons (video)

Sofie
Sofie

Following 18 months of intensive training in Greece, Sofie and Dixie Border Collie dogs have returned to Cyprus and will be used to face the illegal use of poisoned baits in the country side.

According to a relevant announcement, the practice of using poisoned baits is threatening the wildlife of Cypriot countryside and constitutes the main threat for species facing extinction. The teams consisting of one dog and its hander have been used successfully in many European countries and have contributed effectively in dealing with the problem.

By gavriella
Previous articleZelenskiy urges UN to reform its system to strip Russia of its veto
Next articleComintern Aesthetics: Book Roundtable on Interwar-era Soviet Literary Internationalism on April 12

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros