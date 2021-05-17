NewsWorldTrain in Iowa hauling hazardous materials derails, catches fire

Train in Iowa hauling hazardous materials derails, catches fire

Fire is seen on a Union Pacific train carrying hazardous material that has derailed in Sibley, Iowa, U.S., in this still frame obtained from social media drone video dated May 16, 2021. NATHAN MINTEN/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A Union Pacific train hauling hazardous materials derailed and then caught fire in the city of Sibley, Iowa, authorities said late on Sunday, leading to the evacuation of dozens of people although there were no reports of injuries or fatalities.

The derailment, involving 47 rail cars, took place in the afternoon in Sibley, Union Pacific said, adding the cause of the incident was under investigation.

Within an hour, local officials texted an evacuation order to people nearby. An area comprising about a 5-mile radius around the scene of the derailment was evacuated as a precaution, according to ABC News.

“There were no injuries to the crew,” Union Pacific said in an emailed statement, adding that Union Pacific was working with first responders at the scene.

“Approximately 80 people were evacuated”, the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said in an email.

Ken Huls, the fire chief in Sibley, said the train was carrying fertilizer and ammonium, the radio station KIWA reported.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleMadari Circular Walk by Cyprus Walks Etc on May 21
Next articleScientists study data to decide on third dose of vaccine for old people

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros