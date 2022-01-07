ReligionNicosiaTrail tips and more for hikers at Athalassa park on January 15

Trail tips and more for hikers at Athalassa park on January 15

270934352 10158012157151612 5914162921479968785 N
270934352 10158012157151612 5914162921479968785 N

The first event of 2022 is aimed at novice trail runners, who would like to learn some basic trail running skills, as well as more experienced runners who want to meet new runners, share some tips and brush up on their technique for the trail running year ahead..

The participants will practise some skills, including uphill and downhill running techniques, and then runners will get to try their new skills out on an adventurous 8km to 10km marked (minimally) route in Athalassa Park. Meet at Athalassa Park on the Latsia (hospital side) near the kiosk

When Saturday, January 15 from 2pm till 4pm
Where Athalassa National Forest Park
Facebook

Event by Cyprus Trail Runners

 

By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleOut of 518 people dying from Covid, 396 were unvaccinated
Next articleHealthy Environment as a Constitutional right

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros