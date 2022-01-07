Trail tips and more for hikers at Athalassa park on January 15

The first event of 2022 is aimed at novice trail runners, who would like to learn some basic trail running skills, as well as more experienced runners who want to meet new runners, share some tips and brush up on their technique for the trail running year ahead..

The participants will practise some skills, including uphill and downhill running techniques, and then runners will get to try their new skills out on an adventurous 8km to 10km marked (minimally) route in Athalassa Park. Meet at Athalassa Park on the Latsia (hospital side) near the kiosk

When Saturday, January 15 from 2pm till 4pm

Where Athalassa National Forest Park

Event by Cyprus Trail Runners