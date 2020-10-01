News Local Traffic violation fines raised today, focusing on DWIs, speeding, seat belts and...

Traffic violation fines raised today, focusing on DWIs, speeding, seat belts and mobiles

 

Authorities have begun enforcing stricter fines today on serious traffic violations, as an increasing number of road accidents are caused by irresponsible behaviour.

The fine for calling or texting while driving is raised from 85 to 150 euro for a first offence and then doubled for the same repeat offence in the next three years.

Not wearing a seat belt will now be punishable by a 150 euro fine and then doubled if the same offence is repeated in three years.

The fine for not wearing a helmet is raised from 85 to 200 euro and then raised to 400 for the same offence within three years.

The fine for not stopping at a red light is 300 euro, the same is parking at a disabled space.

Parking on a double yellow line will now carry a fine of 100 euro, while the fine for overtaking at a pedestrian crossing is raising to 200 euro.

For driving under the influence, offenders will be fined 125 euro for 22 to 35 miligrams of alcohol in their blood, with the driver subject to a prison sentence of one month if taken to court, along with a 1500 euro fine.

For 36-55 miligrams of alcohol, the fine is raised to 250 euro, along with a 3 to 6 point penalty. If the driver causes an accident, he is subject to a prison sentence of three months and a fine of up t o3 thousand euro.

For 56-70 miligrams of alcohol, the fine is raised to 500 euro along with 4 to 8 point penalty. If the driver causes an accident, he is subject to a prison sentence of eight months and a five thousand euro fine.

Beyond 71 miligrams, the driver’s case is sent to the Attorney General’s Office.

SPEEDING

For 30% over the limit, the fine is 2 euro per kilometer, with 2 to 4 point penalties.

For 31 to 50% over the limit, the fine is raised to 3 euro per kilometer, with 3 to 6 point penalties. If the driver causes an accident, the case goes to court and they are subject to a one year prison sentence and a four thousand euro fine.

On 51-74% over the limit, the fine is raised to 5 euro per kilometer with 4 to 8 point penalty, while the Court has the discretion of a strict penalty.

On 75% over the allowed limit, the case is sent directly to court.

Police will be flexible on roads with a speed limit up to 100 kilometers, allowing up to 120.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleI will defend the Republic people delivered with blood, President says
Next articleIndependence Day military parade held without spectators (photos)

Top Stories

in-cyprus

Football coronavirus clusters grow, pupils positive, 17 cases today

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Authorities are increasingly concerned by the continued growth of covid clusters that emerged in the minor football leagues and include high school pupils. The health...
Read more
Local

Lifeguards save swimmer exhausted off Mackenzie beach

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Larnaca lifeguards saved a man off Mackenzie beach, after he was spotted calling for help near the water depth signs. The young swimmer was exhausted...
Read more
Local

Independence Day military parade held without spectators (photos)

Constantinos Tsintas -
  An Independence Day military parade was held without spectators due to Covid pandemic restrictions, with just officials and foreign dignitaries attending.   The parade,...
Read more
Local

Traffic violation fines raised today, focusing on DWIs, speeding, seat belts and mobiles

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Authorities have begun enforcing stricter fines today on serious traffic violations, as an increasing number of road accidents are caused by irresponsible behaviour. The fine...
Read more
Local

I will defend the Republic people delivered with blood, President says

Constantinos Tsintas -
  President Anastasiades delivered a strong message of determination to the people of Cyprus on the 60th anniversary of Independence Day, noting that as 'leader...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

in-cyprus

Football coronavirus clusters grow, pupils positive, 17 cases today

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Authorities are increasingly concerned by the continued growth of covid clusters that emerged in the minor football leagues and include high school pupils. The health...
Read more
Local

Lifeguards save swimmer exhausted off Mackenzie beach

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Larnaca lifeguards saved a man off Mackenzie beach, after he was spotted calling for help near the water depth signs. The young swimmer was exhausted...
Read more
Local

Independence Day military parade held without spectators (photos)

Constantinos Tsintas -
  An Independence Day military parade was held without spectators due to Covid pandemic restrictions, with just officials and foreign dignitaries attending.   The parade,...
Read more
Local

I will defend the Republic people delivered with blood, President says

Constantinos Tsintas -
  President Anastasiades delivered a strong message of determination to the people of Cyprus on the 60th anniversary of Independence Day, noting that as 'leader...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros