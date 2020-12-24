News Local Traffic surveillance measures to be boosted, numerically and technologically

Traffic surveillance measures to be boosted, numerically and technologically

The existing traffic surveillance measures in busy roads throughout Cyprus will be increased substantially – both numerically and technologically, according to Philenews.

The Ministry of Transport is paving the way for the procurement and installation of high-tech equipment, mainly cameras and sensors.

These will provide a clear picture of the long-distance road network of Cyprus and the city of Nicosia.

It will include, among other 11 traffic detection units, 16 internet-connected cameras installed on the highway network plus another five on road networks of Nicosia.

There will also be smart signs on the streets that will directly transmit various visual messages to passing drivers – all in the capital’s Lakatamia area. Three additional signs will facilitate special people with mobility problems.

Specifically, the eleven traffic detection units will be installed on the road network of the urban area of ​​Nicosia in order to record real-time levels in both directions of traffic.

The sixteen (IP CCTV) cameras will be installed in the highway network and five more are planned for the main urban road network of Nicosia for traffic surveillance.

The four electronic signs of variable messages will be installed mainly at the entrance of Nicosia and the three special monitoring devices to operate via bluetooth technology will be installed in Lakatamia. This will be integrated in the National Mobility Platform.

The new systems are estimated to cost more than half a million euros and will be co-financed almost entirely by European programmes.

 

By Annie Charalambous
