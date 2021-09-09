Traffic police to launch fresh campaign aiming to prevent fatal road accidents

Traffic police are to launch a new enlightenment campaign aiming to prevent fatal road accidents whose number this year has risen to an alarming high of 29 – so far.

Most of the victims are motorcyclists, foreigners living permanently on the island and young drivers aged 25 and below and this is the target group police are to focus upon.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, adding that the new campaign in social and other media will also include lectures and meetings between traffic police and organized groups.

Specifically, over 40% of the victim this year are motorcyclists (13 out of the 29) and 30% (seven people) are foreigners who live permanently in Cyprus – either studying or working here. Another 30% are aged 25 and below.