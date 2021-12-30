NewsLocalTraffic on Larnaca-Nicosia highway back to normal

Traffic on Larnaca-Nicosia highway back to normal

Traffic on the Larnaca-Nicosia highway where earlier there were problems due to a car accident near Pera Chorio Nisou, is not back to normal.

The accident occurred around 10.15 this morning. The two cars were immobilized in the street and were obstructing traffic and as a result problems were created.

Members of the Police rushed to the scene to help the public. The cars have been removed and now traffic continues normally.

Due to heavy rainfall, roads all over Cyprus are slippery and extremely dangerous. Drivers are urged to be careful and drive slowly with their lights on.

By gavriella
