News Local Traffic lights to be installed at Limassol's Ayia Fyla roundabout

Traffic lights are to be installed at Ayia Fyla roundabout so as to reduce traffic congestion in the Greater Limassol area, Philenews said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken based on the conclusions of a study conducted by the Department of Public Works in collaboration with a private designer, it added.

The new traffic lights’ intelligent control system will be able to regulate the traffic in real time so as not to prevent traffic jams at the roundabout.

Traffic lights will be installed in the north, west and east leg of the junction, and, respectively, in the roundabout.

The report also said that provisions have been made to include funds in the 2021 budget for the installation of traffic lights at other roundabouts as well – if deemed necessary.

 

By Maria Bitar
