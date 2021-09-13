NewsLocalTraffic jams unavoidable now that all students are back to school

Traffic jams unavoidable now that all students are back to school

With the opening on Monday of primary schools and nurseries traffic congestion has reached a peak and highlighted the island’s lack of proper public transport infrastructure.

Gymnasiums, lyceums, and technical schools already returned to school on September 1 marking the new school year and new headache for drivers, especially in big cities, traffic police told Philenews.

Great dependence on private cars in Cyprus is a fact but seems to be getting worse with every new school year, insiders also said.

Because taking pupils to school takes place more or less at the same time that public servants but also private sector employees also go to work.

Traffic jams are unavoidable and patience and careful driving are a must, police also said.

 

By Annie Charalambous
