NewsLocalTraffic in Nicosia-Limassol highway due to accident

Traffic in Nicosia-Limassol highway due to accident

Highway2
Highway2

Due to an accident that took place at the Nicosia-Limassol highway, toward Limassol, near Moutagiaka, there is currently traffic, according to an announcement of the Police.

Drivers are urged to be careful.

By gavriella
Previous articleProtest outside Russian Embassy
Next articleWhere to go for a free rapid test, if eligible, on 28 March

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros