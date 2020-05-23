Traffic explosion since quarantine end-Cypriots move to the coast

The lifting of movement restrictions in Cyprus, has skyrocketed traffic since Monday May 21, according to the latest data, with people missing the sea and rushing to coastal regions.

In Nicosia, traffic increased by 108% on the Archangelos Avenue, going up almost 400% on the Larnaca-Paralimni highway, with thousands taking day trips to Ayia Napa and Protaras over the past week.

According to Alexis Avgoustis, in charge of traffic studies and road safety at the Transport Ministry, May 21 saw 27,600 cars moving on the Larnaca-Paralimni highway, compared to just 5.600 on April 13.

Also on May 21, 32,200 cars moved on the Nicosia-Larnaca highway.

Augousti said that in certain areas, traffic is almost on the same level now as it was before the lockdown.