Traffic-cameras system goes into operation on New Year’s Day

On New Year’s Day the island’s traffic-cameras system with fines issued goes into operation and police are warning drivers to respect all road rules.

Friday sees the end of the pilot operation of eight traffic cameras – four fixed and four mobile – which started last October. Those caught violating traffic regulations have only received warning letters.

The traffic-camera system includes 90 fixed cameras in 30 locations around the island to cover black spots on the road network.

As well as 20 mobile cameras which police will determine their location and operating hours on a daily basis.

The cost of installing the system amounts to €8m and the operating cost for five years is estimated at €35m.

Cameras will report speeding, running a red light and crossing a stop line.

Once these are detected, other offences such as use of a mobile phone while driving, drivers not wearing a seat belt or bikers not wearing a helmet can also be reviewed.