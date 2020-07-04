News Local Traffic building on highway to Napa-Protaras as people escape Nicosia heatwave

Traffic building on highway to Napa-Protaras as people escape Nicosia heatwave

Limassol: 936 drivers booked in 6 hours

 

Traffic was gradually building this morning on the highway to the coastal areas of Ayia Napa and Protaras, as the persistent heatwave, predicted to spill into next week- and summer holidays are sending thousands away from the languishing capital and other inland areas.

According to an in-cyprus reporter, at noon the highway to the most popular coastal resorts was rising steadily and police was increasing its presence with additional patrols and speeding lookouts.

Apart from those on holiday and the weekenders, more are expected to flock tomorrow for a day away from the Nicosia scorching 43 degrees, with police expected to facilitate traffic late afternoon tomorrow, when many are expected to return.

By Constantinos Tsintas
