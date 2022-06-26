Traffic at Limassol-Nicosia road

NewsLocalTraffic at Limassol-Nicosia road

There is currently traffic at the Limassol-Nicosia road, at the area of Halepianes, according to a Police announcement.

Drivers are urged to be particularly careful, to drive slowly and to keep a safe distance from other vehicles.

By gavriella
