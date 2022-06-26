NewsLocalTraffic at Limassol-Nicosia road Traffic at Limassol-Nicosia road 2 hours ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber There is currently traffic at the Limassol-Nicosia road, at the area of Halepianes, according to a Police announcement. Drivers are urged to be particularly careful, to drive slowly and to keep a safe distance from other vehicles. By gavriella Previous articleElectrical fire kills two in Bangkok, blaze engulfs cars and buildingsNext articleOperation to save 60-year-old in Troodos Top Stories World Hundreds of protesters demand climate protection from G7 leaders Local Operation to save 60-year-old in Troodos World Electrical fire kills two in Bangkok, blaze engulfs cars and buildings Local Earthquake shakes Cyprus; epicenter in Limassol World U.S. President Biden touches down in Munich for G7 Summit Taste Paphos Wine Tasting invitation: Tsalapatis Rosé on June 24 Cyprus Insider's Guide 4th Honey Festival in Odou Village on June 26 Famagusta Creative Octopus Fest on June 25 Local Food Sunday Farmers’ Market on June 19 RELATED ARTICLES Operation to save 60-year-old in Troodos Earthquake shakes Cyprus; epicenter in Limassol Pancyprian Robotics Competition 25-26 June (video) Drugs found burried in the ground