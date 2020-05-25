Taste of Cyprus Local Food Traditional salads that will blow your mind away

This traditional salads will make you actually love salads!
Cyprus may be famous for souvla and kleftiko but if you try the traditional salads with the fresh and local vegetables you will change your mind about cypriot food.

Beetroot Salad

1 kg beetroot
5-6 cloves garlic, finely chopped
olive oil
wine vinegar
parsley (optional)
salt
– Wash the beetroot and boil in plenty of water until cooked.
– Peel and cut in slices.
– Place in a salad bowl and add garlic, salt, olive oil and vinegar according to taste and mix well.
– Garnish with finely chopped parsely.

Cypriot Salad

Lettuce, coriander leaves, rocket leaves, cabbage
3-4 tomatoes
2 onions
1 aubergine (optional)
3 hard boiled eggs (optional)
black olives
olive oil
wine vinegar
lemon juice
salt
– Chop finely the lettuce, coriander leaves, rocket leaves and cabbage, cut the tomatoes,
cucumbers, onions and aubergine and slice the eggs.
– Reserve some of the tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and egg slices and mix the rest in a bowl.
– Add salt, olive oil, vinegar and lemon juice according to taste and toss salad.
– Garnish with reserved items.

Greek Salad

6 Tbsp olive oil
2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon fresh chopped garlic
1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano or 1 teaspoon chopped fresh oregano
1/2 teaspoon dill weed or 1 teaspoon chopped fresh dill
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
3 large plum tomatoes, seeded, coarsely chopped
3/4 cucumber, peeled, seeded, coarsely chopped
1/2 red onion, peeled, chopped
1 bell pepper, seeded, coarsely chopped
1/2 cup pitted black olives (preferably brine-cured), coarsely chopped
A heaping half cup crumbled feta cheese

By Andreas Nicolaides
