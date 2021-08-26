Traditional Music Concert with ‘Santouto’ & ‘Lalia’ choir at Technopolis, 20

A different music evening with traditional sounds will be presented at Technopolis 20, on Sunday, August 29 at 7:30pm. The garden will be surrounded by the traditional music sounds of Greece and Cyprus performed by the folk music band ‘Santouto’ and the traditional music choir ‘Lalia’.

‘Santouto’ was established in October 2015 by Konstantina Xenofontos (vocals), Veronika Aloneftou (Santouri), Giorgos Lambrou (Violin) and Charalambos Pantelis (lute), whose common love for traditional music and the need for creative expression brought them together. Their repertoire includes traditional songs and tunes from Cyprus and Greece in general, with particular emphasis on local music traditions of Cyprus, Aegean Islands, Asia Minor, Istanbul, Smyrna, Thrace, Macedonia and more. Through their own perception, aesthetics and knowledge, Santouto orchestrate beloved songs in an attempt to bring the audience closer to its own music tradition.

The traditional music choir ‘Laliá’* was created in Nicosia in October 2019 by Konstantina Xenofontos. Each song manifests acquaintances with an uncharted place and culture, diverse customs and musical instruments, an unaccustomed sound, rhythm, dance, and different ornaments. Little by little, contact with these musical destinations awakens an aesthetic thread that laces through Laliá’s performances. Laliá’s members are always open to fresh knowledge and new experiences, whether that be a specific dance, local custom, dialect, or any opportunity to deepen their influences from the rich array of traditional music. Asia Minor, the Aegean islands, Thrace, Macedonia, Cyprus, Istanbul, Pontus, Crete, Southern Italy and many other destinations all meet in Laliá’s music – each of them celebrated and sung with heartfelt passion!

*Laliá (Greek – Λαλιά):

1. voice, speech, the ability to speak and 2. the language

When Sunday, August 29 at 7:30pm

Where Technopolis 20, Nikolaou I. Nikolaidi Ave 18, Paphos

Location

Entrance: €12

ONLY with reservations by phone at 70002420 and presales.

Tickets available:

– Technopolis 20 Art center. Opening hours: Monday – Friday, 9am – 1pm

– Online banking (email us at [email protected] for details)

Information: 70002420

Limited number of seats available, due to the measures announced by the government to deal with the pandemic of COVID-19.