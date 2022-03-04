NewsLocalTraditional Green Monday goods more expensive this year

Traditional Green Monday goods more expensive this year

Greenmonday
Greenmonday

The Consumer Protection Service collected the prices of basic products for the traditional Green Monday feast, as of 3 March, but prices give consumers little to smile about since everything is more expensive compared to last year.

The Consumer Protection Service conducted a search in 77 big and small supermarkets and fruit markets in all districts and includes products traditionally consumed on Green Monday.

Indicatively, greenhouse cucumbers are €3.31 a kilo on average from €1.72 last year and field cucumbers €4.03 from €2.77. Vegetables are €0.32 from €0.31 last year, beetroot €1.86 from €1.45 last year, celery €1.95 from €1.38, fresh potatoes €0.72 from €0.52 and tomatoes €2.41 from €1.71. Oranges are now cheaper than last year with their price ranging between €1.48 to €1.61, depending on the variety, compared to €1.57 to €1.93 last year.

Even lagana, the traditional Green Monday bread this year costs €1.14 while last year it was €1.09. Charcoals PYRSOS €5.41 from €4.41 last year and ETOSHA €5.57 from €4.57 last year.

Seafood is also costlier with fresh calamari up from €16.40 a kilo last year to €17.05 and fresh octopus from €15.21 last year to €20.52.

Black olives now cost €4.76 a kilo from €4.47 last year and green olives €3.65 from €3.36 a kilo.

Read more at the website of the Consumer Protection Service at (www.consumer.gov.cy).

By gavriella
Previous articleDetails about readjustment plan on restrictions against COVID-19
Next articleDownward trend in COVID cases, deaths and hospitalisations, National Surveillance Report shows

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros