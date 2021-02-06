News World Tractors, trucks block India's roads as farm protests widen

Tractors, trucks block India’s roads as farm protests widen

Farmers stand atop a tractor as they take part in a three-hour "chakka jam," or road blockade, as part of protests against farm laws on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thousands of farmers across India blocked roads on Saturday with makeshift tents, tractors, trucks and boulders to pressure the government to roll back agricultural reforms that have triggered months-long protests.

While the initial protests were started by rice and wheat growers from northern India who camped out on the outskirts of New Delhi, demonstrations have spread across the country, especially in states not ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party.

The federal government has offered concessions to the farmers but refuses to repeal three laws passed last year that it says are crucial to bring new investment to the sector, which accounts for nearly 15% of India’s $2.9 trillion economy and about half its workforce.

Farmers fear the reforms will leave them at the mercy of big corporate buyers, gradually ending the current practice of assured government purchases.

Saturday’s three-hour “chakka jam”, or road blockade, started around noon across the country, except in New Delhi and a couple of neighbouring states. The protests were largely held on national and state highways but it was business as usual in most cities.

Avik Saha, a secretary of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, an umbrella organisation of farmer groups, said about 10,000 places across India were blocked in the three hours.

“Today’s chakka jam clearly showed the government that this is an all-India protest,” Saha said in a video address on live streaming platform Periscope.

On a highway near the capital, some farmers smoked hookah as songs played on a loudspeaker.

Farmers squatted on the road in the eastern state of Odisha and Karnataka in the south with flags and banners protesting against the laws. Some carried placards urging the government not to treat them as enemies.

“Farmers across the country are united against this and we will continue to stand together until the black laws are repealed,” Dilbag Singh, a 65-year-old farmer protesting in Kundli near the Delhi border, told Reuters.

‘MAXIMUM RESTRAINT’

Tens of thousands of farmers have been braving New Delhi’s winter by sleeping in the open for months on national highways. Their protests have mostly been peaceful but a tractor rally on Jan. 26 flared into turmoil as some farmers clashed with police.

Since then, authorities have shut down the mobile internet in parts of the national capital and heavily barricaded border roads to prevent protesters from coming into the city again.

“The rights to peaceful assembly & expression should be protected both offline & online,” the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Twitter, calling on authorities and protesters to exercise “maximum restraint.”

“It’s crucial to find equitable solutions with due respect to #HumanRights for all.”

The issue has also caught international attention with celebrities such as pop star Rihanna and environment campaigner Greta Thunberg announcing their support for the farmers. The United States has also urged India to resume talks with the farmers.

(Reuters)

Pictured: Farmers stand atop a tractor as they take part in a three-hour “chakka jam,” or road blockade, as part of protests against farm laws on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articlePresident sends message to T/Cs to work in meeting concerns of all Cypriots and not Ankara’s
Next articleEpidemiological picture better but risk remains, says MoH ahead of easing of restrictions

Top Stories

Local

Epidemiological picture better but risk remains, says MoH ahead of easing of restrictions

Josephine Koumettou -
Minister of Health Constantinos Ioannou told CNA on Saturday that the epidemiological picture regarding the coronavirus is clearly better, but the danger still remains. In...
Read more
World

Tractors, trucks block India’s roads as farm protests widen

Josephine Koumettou -
Thousands of farmers across India blocked roads on Saturday with makeshift tents, tractors, trucks and boulders to pressure the government to roll back agricultural...
Read more
Local

President sends message to T/Cs to work in meeting concerns of all Cypriots and not Ankara’s

Josephine Koumettou -
President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades on Saturday sent a message to the Turkish Cypriot side to work in order for concerns of all Cypriots...
Read more
Local

Shops to reopen with bargains on Monday to ‘get rid of’ stock, says Cyprus Retail Association

Josephine Koumettou -
Retailers intend to offer large discounts upon reopening on Monday to attract customers as they were left with large quantities of unsold stock following...
Read more
World

China approves Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine for general public use

Josephine Koumettou -
Sinovac Biotech said on Saturday that its unit's COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use by the general public by China's medical products regulator. It...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

China approves Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine for general public use

Josephine Koumettou -
Sinovac Biotech said on Saturday that its unit's COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use by the general public by China's medical products regulator. It...
Read more
World

U.S. to drop Houthi terrorist designation due to Yemen crisis

Josephine Koumettou -
The United States intends to revoke the Houthi movement's terrorist designation in response to Yemen's humanitarian crisis, reversing one of the Trump administration's most...
Read more
World

Myanmar generals shut down internet as thousands protest coup

Josephine Koumettou -
Myanmar's junta shut down the internet in the country on Saturday as thousands of people took to the streets of Yangon to denounce this...
Read more
World

Christopher Plummer, ‘Sound of Music’ star of stage and screen, dead at 91

Josephine Koumettou -
Christopher Plummer, a patrician Canadian who starred as widower Captain von Trapp opposite Julie Andrews in the blockbuster 1965 musical "The Sound Of Music" and...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros