Tracking close contacts of new Covid-19 cases becomes mission impossible

Tracking close contacts of new Covid-19 cases became mission impossible in Cyprus following the shocking single-day record high number of infections over the past 48 hours, according to Philenews.

The island reported 2,241 infections on Tuesday, up from 1,925 a day before and insiders said there is a weakness even in the electronic registration of new cases on the special platform.

This is how the green light is given for the release of isolated citizens who complete the necessary period of time from the day they got diagnosed with the virus.

On Tuesday, the Tracking Unit also issued a public danger signal calling on the citizens to cooperate and not to fail to register all their data and contacts electronically in the special electronic system.

By Annie Charalambous
