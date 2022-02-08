Tower of London gun salute marks Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign

The Honourable Royal Artillery company carried out a 62 gun salute at the Tower of London on Monday (February 7) to mark the 70th Anniversary of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II ascending to the throne.

The Honourable Royal Artillery company, the oldest regiment in the British army, has a unique ceremonial role providing Guards of Honour at Guildhall and gun salutes at the Tower of London.

Elizabeth became the queen of Britain and more than a dozen other realms including Canada, Australia and New Zealand on the death of her father King George VI on February 6, 1952, while she was in Kenya on an international tour aged 25.

Britain will hold four days of national events in June to mark her platinum jubilee.

During her seven decades on the throne, the queen has been a symbol of stability for the country during huge social, economic and political change, including the end of the British Empire.