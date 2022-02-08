NewsWorldTower of London gun salute marks Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign

Tower of London gun salute marks Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign

62 Gun Royal Salute At The Tower Of London
62 Gun Royal Salute At The Tower Of London

The Honourable Royal Artillery company carried out a 62 gun salute at the Tower of London on Monday (February 7) to mark the 70th Anniversary of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II ascending to the throne.

The Honourable Royal Artillery company, the oldest regiment in the British army, has a unique ceremonial role providing Guards of Honour at Guildhall and gun salutes at the Tower of London.

Elizabeth became the queen of Britain and more than a dozen other realms including Canada, Australia and New Zealand on the death of her father King George VI on February 6, 1952, while she was in Kenya on an international tour aged 25.

Britain will hold four days of national events in June to mark her platinum jubilee.

During her seven decades on the throne, the queen has been a symbol of stability for the country during huge social, economic and political change, including the end of the British Empire.

By gavriella
Previous articleRapid antigen testing units – 9 February 2022
Next articleOne in four Cypriots will be diagnosed with a form of cancer in his/her lifetime, figures show

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros