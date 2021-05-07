Tourists will only need to have the CyprusFlightPass to move around

As of Monday, vaccinated tourists in Cyprus will only need to have the CyprusFlightPass they fill in before arrival to the island to be able to move around the holiday island.

They won’t need to have either a CoronaPass or carry out any new Covid tests, according to Deputy Minister for Tourism Savvas Perdios.

CoronaPass is certification that one has been vaccinated with at least one dose three weeks earlier or that he/she has had a negative rapid or PCR test in the last 72 hours or has been infected by Covid-19 in the last six months.

Perdios also told Philenews the CyprusFlightPass will be the only way for tourists to move around the holiday island.

They will have the option to either print the CyprusFlightPass or use their mobile phone, in which they will have saved the completed CyprusFlightPass as it was sent to them through the system.

This decision by the Cabinet, taken on Wednesday, paves the way for the opening of holiday destinations such as Cyprus, he also said.