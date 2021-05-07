NewsLocalTourists will only need to have the CyprusFlightPass to move around

Tourists will only need to have the CyprusFlightPass to move around

As of Monday, vaccinated tourists in Cyprus will only need to have the CyprusFlightPass they fill in before arrival to the island to be able to move around the holiday island.

They won’t need to have either a CoronaPass or carry out any new Covid tests, according to Deputy Minister for Tourism Savvas Perdios.

CoronaPass is certification that one has been vaccinated with at least one dose three weeks earlier or that he/she has had a negative rapid or PCR test in the last 72 hours or has been infected by Covid-19 in the last six months.

Perdios also told Philenews the  CyprusFlightPass will be the only way for tourists to move around the holiday island.

They will have the option to either print the CyprusFlightPass or use their mobile phone, in which they will have saved the completed CyprusFlightPass as it was sent to them through the system.

This decision by the Cabinet, taken on Wednesday, paves the way for the opening of holiday destinations such as Cyprus, he also said.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleGovernment under attack over CoronaPass
Next articleVaccine appointment portal for people aged 35-36 opens

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros