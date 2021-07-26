Tourists from cruise ships not accepted in shop without SafePass

The Municipality of Limassol issued clarifications regarding people who are not residing in the Republic of Cyprus permanently but are entering the country legally and are visiting the town of Limassol but are not accepted in shops without a SafePass.

The Municipality informs the citizens, shop-owners, restaurant-owners and other interested parties that the Health Minister’s decree says the following:

For places where, by virtue of this Decree, access is subject to the holding of a negative Covid-19 laboratory test or a negative antigen rapid test or a certificate of vaccination or a proof of release for those infected with Covid-19, or an EU Digital COVID Certificate, non-residents entering legally the Republic:

(a) using Larnaca and Paphos Airports, may present the Cyprus Flight Pass obtained on the www.cyprusflightpass.gov.cy platform; and

(b) using legal sea points of entry, if they are cruise passengers, they should have the proof they obtain from the cruise ship as disembarkment card and if they are passengers of recreational craft, they should have the proof they obtain from their Marina Operator subject to the guidelines of the Ministry of Transports, Communications and Works and the Deputy Ministry of Shipping.

The ports of the Republic shall operate for commercial transactions and activities and provide services to cruise passengers and support services are allowed for the operation of the ports and for logistics purposes subject to the guidelines of the Ministry of Transports, Communications and Works.