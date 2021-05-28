Tourist Union praises Green Pass

The Cyprus Tourist Enterprises Union expressed its satisfaction with the agreement on the EU Digital Covid Certificate and hopes that it will soon be implemented.

As the Union said, the Certificate is in fact unlocking the European tourist market at a first stage and later it may be used by non-EU countries like Switzerland, the UK, and others.

The improved epidemiological image of Cyprus constitute an essential criterior for the restart of the tourist industry. However, the Union noted that in order for the improvement of the sector, Cyprus must soon be placed in the green category (ECDC).

The Union is urging all employees in the tourist industry to proceed with vaccination, which is the only solution against the virus.