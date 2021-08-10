Tourist traffic in Paphos port slowly but steadily rising

NewsLocalTourist traffic in Paphos port slowly but steadily rising

For the first time in the history of Kato Paphos port, tourism had remined low for more than a year, local entrepreneurs told Philenews.

But lack of visitors from abroad has been somewhat counterbalanced by increased activity from locals.

Those involved in accommodation have stated that despite improvements from local population spending, the port area has been subject to economic decline due to the pandemic as well as due to the renovation of the town’s shopping center and rise in rent prices.

A relevant source reported to Philenews, acknowledging the unprecedented lack of tourism in Kato Paphos, but also noting the renovation of the town’s shopping center which leads to a preference of the local population to visit leisure centers in the upper part of town rather than going down to the port area.

By Annie Charalambous
