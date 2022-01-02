NewsLocalTourist falls down Peyia sea caves trying to take a selfie, gets...

Tourist falls down Peyia sea caves trying to take a selfie, gets away with bruises

Cape Greco: Man rescued after fall at Sea Caves (photos)

 

A young Swedish tourist had a lucky escape when he fell down the Peyia Sea Caves, an idyllic coastal location on the western tip of the island.

Visiting with friends, the 31 year old man was trying to take a selfie when he stepped too close to the edge of the cliff, slipped on the rocks, lost his balance and fell 20 meters down to the sea.

Dropping on the rocks beneath could have cost him his life, but luckily he dropped a few meters further in and suffered light injuries to his legs.

He was brought ashore by his friends and other tourists in the area and rushed to the Paphos General Hospital.

By Constantinos Tsintas
