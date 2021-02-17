Tourist arrivals to Cyprus drop annually by 95.5% in January 2021

The arrivals of tourists to Cyprus reached 3,889 in January 2021, recording a decrease of 95.5% compared to January 2020, during which 85,622 arrivals were recorded, and 95.3% decrease compared to January 2019 (with 81,970 arrivals).

According to Cyprus Statistical Service, arrivals from Greece were the main source of tourism for the month of January 2021, with a share of 48.4% of total arrivals, followed by Germany with 8.8%, while other countries accounted for smaller percentages.

Tourist arrivals from Greece decreased by 79.5% compared to January 2020 and tourist arrivals from Germany decreased by 79.7%.

For a percentage of 11.9% of arrivals, the purpose of their trip in January 2021 was holidays, for 26.3% visit to friends and relatives and for 61.8% business.

Respectively, in January 2020, 57.6%of tourists visited Cyprus for holidays, 22.9% visited friends or relatives and 19.2% visited Cyprus for business reasons.

(CNA)