Insider Economy Tourist arrivals take annual nosedive of 94.7% in November

Tourist arrivals in Cyprus dropped by an annual 94.7% in November with arrivals for the period of January – November 2020 registering a reduction of 84% due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to data released by the Statistical Service of Cyprus (CyStat), arrivals of tourists amounted to just 8,952 in November 2020 compared to 169,392 in November 2019.

For the period of January – November 2020, arrivals of tourists totalled 621,927 compared to 3,866,447 in the corresponding period of 2019, recording a decrease of 83,9%.  Cyprus’ tourism sector received the heaviest blow by the coronavirus pandemic with arrivals affected by both travel restrictions worldwide while Cyprus imposed a tourist ban until June 6.

Tourist arrivals from Greece drooped by 85.3% in November 2020 compared to November 2019, while a decrease of 96.4% was also recorded for tourists from the United Kingdom and 89.2% decrease from Germany, CyStat said.

