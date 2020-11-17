Tourist arrivals in Cyprus down by 76.9% in October

The arrivals of tourists reached 100,791 in October 2020 compared to 436,509 in October 2019, recording a decrease of 76.9%.

According to data released Tuesday by the Statistical Service of Cyprus, for the period of January – October 2020, arrivals of tourists totaled 612,975 compared to 3,697,055 in the corresponding period of 2019, recording a decrease of 83.4%.

In March 2020, a ban of entry to the Republic was imposed on several categories of persons, including tourists, up to 8/6/2020, as part of the measures taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in Cyprus. As from 9/6/2020, a gradual easing of the travel restrictions to Cyprus was implemented, allowing arrivals from specific countries, according to a categorisation by the Ministry of Health, based on their epidemiological risk assessment.

Analysis of changes

Tourist arrivals from the United Kingdom decreased by 59.3% in October 2020 compared to October 2019, while a decrease of 25.0% was also recorded for tourists from Germany, 64.8% decrease from Greece and 17.1% decrease from Denmark.

Purpose of visit

For a percentage of 81.8% of tourists, the purpose of their trip in October 2020 was holidays, for 11.5% visit to friends and relatives and for 6.6% business.

(CNA)