Insider Economy Tourist arrivals in Cyprus down by 76.9% in October

Tourist arrivals in Cyprus down by 76.9% in October

The arrivals of tourists reached 100,791 in October 2020 compared to 436,509 in October 2019, recording a decrease of 76.9%.
According to data released Tuesday by the Statistical Service of Cyprus, for the period of January – October 2020, arrivals of tourists totaled 612,975 compared to 3,697,055 in the corresponding period of 2019, recording a decrease of 83.4%.

In March 2020, a ban of entry to the Republic was imposed on several categories of persons, including tourists, up to 8/6/2020, as part of the measures taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in Cyprus. As from 9/6/2020, a gradual easing of the travel restrictions to Cyprus was implemented, allowing arrivals from specific countries, according to a categorisation by the Ministry of Health, based on their epidemiological risk assessment.

Analysis of changes
——————————-

Tourist arrivals from the United Kingdom decreased by 59.3% in October 2020 compared to October 2019, while a decrease of 25.0% was also recorded for tourists from Germany, 64.8% decrease from Greece and 17.1% decrease from Denmark.

Purpose of visit
—————————

For a percentage of 81.8% of tourists, the purpose of their trip in October 2020 was holidays, for 11.5% visit to friends and relatives and for 6.6% business.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleHealth Minister apologizes for hardship of workers regarding COVID tests
Next articleTravels of Cyprus’ residents down by 86.2% in October

Top Stories

Local

46-year-old missing since 14 November (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for 46-year old JANETH BANALi, from the Philippines, who has been reported missing from her place of residence in Nicosia since...
Read more
Local

Minister of Energy: EAC role in Cyprus’ energy reform very important

gavriella -
The role of the Electricity Authority Cyprus is very important in the implementation of the energy reform in Cyprus but also in the joint effort...
Read more
Local

Students denounce declaration of pseudostate

gavriella -
Through anti-occupation events that took place at schools, students once again sent messages denouncing the illegal declaration of the pseudostate. At the same time, students...
Read more
Local

Volunteers needed for research on COVID-19 in Cyprus

gavriella -
Scientists from three universities in Cyprus are joining forces for a new research study, which will test the presence of coronavirus  antibodies in three...
Read more
Economy

Travels of Cyprus’ residents down by 86.2% in October

gavriella -
A total number of 17,295 residents of Cyprus returned from a trip abroad in October 2020, compared to 124.923 in the corresponding month last...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

Travels of Cyprus’ residents down by 86.2% in October

gavriella -
A total number of 17,295 residents of Cyprus returned from a trip abroad in October 2020, compared to 124.923 in the corresponding month last...
Read more
Economy

Astrobank: Generous voluntary departure plan

gavriella -
Astrobank today informed its employees about a generous voluntary departure plan. According to Insider information, the maximum compensation amount of the plan is 200,000 euros...
Read more
Economy

President hopes for opening of electricity market soon for benefit of people

gavriella -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has expressed hope that the opening of the market in the field of electricity will take place soon, as well...
Read more
Economy

Cabinet gives the green light for Larnaca Port and Marina project

gavriella -
Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works will sign the contract for the Development Project of Larnaca Port and Marina, following an approval by the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros