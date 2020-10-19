Tourist arrivals drop 83.4% in September 2020

he arrivals of tourists reached 87,334 in September 2020 compared to 524,707 in September 2019, recording a decrease of 83.4%.

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service, for the period of January-September 2020, arrivals of tourists totalled 512,184 compared to 3,260,546 in the corresponding period of 2019, recording a decrease of 84.3%.

It should be noted that in March 2020, a ban of entry to the Republic was imposed on several categories of persons, including tourists, up to June 8, 2020, as part of the measures taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in Cyprus.

As of June 9, 2020, a gradual easing of the travel restrictions to Cyprus was implemented, allowing the arrivals from specific countries, according to a categorisation by the Ministry of Health, based on their epidemiological risk assessment.

