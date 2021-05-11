Tourism momentum picking up in lockdown-free Cyprus

Now that Cyprus exited a third partial lockdown and began welcoming vaccinated tourists momentum is picking up since locals can now also stay overnight at hotels, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

Nonetheless, tourist industry insiders have warned that the momentum cold be short-lived if the epidemiological situation of the holiday island deteriorates.

Cyprus Hoteliers Association head Filokypros Rousounides said there seems to be enough interest for Cypriots to take advantage of domestic tourism packages which have been expanded.

And that a number of locals call up members of the Association these days asking for further information and clarifications. in recent days.

However, the momentum which is flexing muscle could develop further if the epidemiological situation improves further. Or it could be lost if it deteriorates.

The tourism industry contributes around 15 per cent to the GDP of the country, but earnings decreased 85 per cent last year due to the coronavirus pandemic situation.

The United Kingdom is Cyprus’ most significant market for tourists, followed by Russia and Israel which is the island’s third-biggest source of tourism.