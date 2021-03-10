Insider Economy Tourism Minister: We have set the conditions for stability in view of...

Tourism Minister: We have set the conditions for stability in view of summer season

Following the decisions by the government to open the country for tourism for both EU and non-EU citizens as of April 1, Cyprus has provided stability for tourist companies, tour operators and air carriers for the upcoming summer tourist season, Deputy Minister for Tourism Savvas Perdios has told CNA.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency following a meeting under the President of the Republic with the Association of Hoteliers and the Ministers of Finance, Labour, Transport and Health and the Deputy Minister for Tourism, held yesterday in the Presidential Palace, Perdios said the message he conveyed is that following the opening to non-EU countries as of April 1st the backdrop for stability in the tourism sector is in place.

The Cypriot government decided that as of March 1 and April 1 the airports will open for tourists from EU member-states and non-EU countries respectively on the basis of the ECDC country categorisation which classifies countries into green, orange and red categories.

“This means that out target to open the country for tourism as of April based on the ECDC protocols is achieved,” Perdios told CNA, noting that as of April 1 Cyprus will open up for its main tourist markets, Britain, Russia, Israel as well as the Ukraine, Lebanon, the Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar.

Although these countries are still included in the ECDC’s red category and will require two negative Covid-19 test before entering Cyprus, Perdios noted that the main difference is that quarantine is no longer necessary and consequently air connectivity with Cyprus will not interrupted.

“But the message to our tourist markets is that as of April we will be open so that reservations can be made for the upcoming summer season and now there is stability for the purpose of planning,” he added.

Furthermore, Perdios noted that the Deputy Ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport and the Cyprus airports operator, Hermes, will devote March for consultations with tour operators and air carriers “to achieve the best we can for the upcoming tourist season.”

The Covid-19 pandemic dealt a severe blow to the island’s tourist season with arrivals in 2020 dropping by a record 85% compared with 2019 after successive record years.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleGym teachers protest outside Presidential Palace
Next articleTwo siblings being treated for COVID-19 at Makarion Hospital

Top Stories

Local

Capacity of Reference Hospital at 96%

gavriella -
The capacity of the Famagusta General Hospital which is operating as a Reference establishment for coronavirus, has reached today 96%, Amalia Hatzigianni, scientific director...
Read more
Local

Mount Athos also reacts to El Diablo song

gavriella -
In a letter, Mount Athos expressed strong reaction to the song El Diablo that will represent Cyprus at the Eurovision song contest. According to website...
Read more
Economy

European Commission approves two Cypriot schemes worth 200 million euros

gavriella -
The European Commission has approved two Cypriot schemes to support companies and self-employed who were forced to suspend their activities due to the restrictive...
Read more
Local

Two siblings being treated for COVID-19 at Makarion Hospital

gavriella -
Two siblings, aged four and seven, have been added to the young patients of COVID-19 being treated at the Makarion Hospital. It is noted...
Read more
Economy

Tourism Minister: We have set the conditions for stability in view of summer season

gavriella -
Following the decisions by the government to open the country for tourism for both EU and non-EU citizens as of April 1, Cyprus has...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

European Commission approves two Cypriot schemes worth 200 million euros

gavriella -
The European Commission has approved two Cypriot schemes to support companies and self-employed who were forced to suspend their activities due to the restrictive...
Read more
Economy

ank of Cyprus set to leave behind the legacy issues of 2013 financial crisis, CEO says (VIDEO)

gavriella -
Bank of Cyprus, the island’s largest lender, aims to achieve a single digit non-performing loan rate by 2022, leaving behind the legacy problems of...
Read more
Economy

Cyprus and Israel agree on guidelines for companies for commercial exploitation of Aphrodite and Yishai

gavriella -
Cyprus and Israel have reached an agreement on the guidelines on the basis of which the companies operating in the Aphrodite and Yishai gas fields ...
Read more
Economy

Cyprus, Israel and Greece sign MoU on the EuroAsia Interconnector

gavriella -
Cyprus, Israel and Greece signed on Monday a Memorandum of Understanding taking another step towards connecting the electricity grids via the EuroAsia Interconnector, a...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros