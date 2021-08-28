Tourism key players relieved UK maintains amber covid travel status for Cyprus

Tourism key players in Cyprus are relieved that Britain on Thursday maintained a coronavirus traffic light status of amber for the Mediterranean island.

This gives them hope that the September-October months will see enough British tourists, Philenews reported on Saturday.

Amber status means that a PCR is required not older than 72 hours upon return to Britain but no quarantine.

Cyprus is currently the 18th most popular travel destination from the UK which is down onw from last month.

The most important market for Cyprus tourism basically only “opened” last month when vaccinated travelers do not need to be quarantined upon return.

For the time being, the performance of the British market lags significantly behind other years’ and such is the case also with that of Russian – the second best for Cyprus.

Nonetheless, Russians are the ones giving the island’s tourism a “lifeline” this year.