Tourism DepMin welcomes Royall Caribbean’s decision to include Cyprus in its routes

Cyprus Deputy Ministry for Tourism welcomed world-renowned cruise ships company, Royal Caribbean’s decision to incorporate Cyprus among its destinations during June – August 2021, utilising a brand-new ship, to be delivered shortly.

In a press release issued today, the Deputy Ministry said the new course departs from Israel and will dock in Cyprus and Greece before returning back to Israel. The ship is expected to dock in Cyprus approximately 15 times in the period June – August 2021 with a prospect of additional routes in the following months, the Deputy Ministry added.

“The agreement constitutes a major success for cruise tourism in our country, which paves the way for further growth in a period when the particular sector took a huge blow due to the (Covid-19) pandemic,” the Deputy Ministry said, noting that this deal was reached following six months of efforts.

Furthermore, the Deputy Ministry highlighted that the agreement between the governments of Cyprus and Israel as of April 1 to allow visits from Israel without a negative PCR Covid test and no quarantine, provided they have received a Covid vaccine played a major role in Royal Caribbean’s decision to incorporate Cyprus in its new cruise line.

“The ship’s passengers will be solely Israeli who were already vaccinated,” the Deputy Ministry said, noting that prior boarding the ship, the passengers will present two negative covid-19 tests, while they will be subject to additional controls along the voyage.

Moreover, the Ministry noted that “Cyprus is one of the few countries which has been incorporated in significant cruise programmes through which the country will be promoted significantly in the coming months.”

